comscore Second Detroit man accused in drug ring to remain in custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Second Detroit man accused in drug ring to remain in custody

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Jason Darnell Smith

    MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

    Jason Darnell Smith

The second of a pair of Detroit men who allegedly led an armed group that sold fentanyl-laced opioids, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine made his initial appearance in federal court Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii public schools gear up for COVID-19 testing program

Scroll Up