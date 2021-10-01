Hawaii sweeps Long Beach State in Big West women’s volleyball

Hawaii continued its mastery of Long Beach State in women’s volleyball today, as the Rainbow Wahine dominated in their Big West conference home opener.

With its 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 victory at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center, UH extended its winning streak against LBSU to eight matches going back to 2016.

The Wahine improved to 3-0 in the Big West and 6-5 overall. Long Beach dropped to 1-3 and 7-8.

Hawaii also ran its string of consecutive sets won in conference matches to 20. It dates back to Nov. 8, 2019, and includes a sweep of Long Beach State to end that conference season. (The Wahine did not compete in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

That was the last time the Wahine played a conference match at home in front of fans. As it has been since the start of this season, state and city restrictions on gatherings disallowed spectators at this match.

Brooke Van Sickle, second only to LBSU’s Kashauna Williams in the conference in kills per set, had 15 kills to lead the Wahine. Erykah Lovett also had 15 to lead The Beach.

The hard-hitting Williams had 14 kills, but also 12 errors including two at the end of the close first set.

LBSU led the first 15-9. But Hawaii crept back and tied it at 23-all on Riley Wagoner’s kill.

Williams got it to match point for Long Beach, but Amber Igiede won a battle at the net to keep UH alive. Then Williams fired too long, and unsuccessfully again, this time into the block of Amber Igiede and Kate Lang to end it.

Van Sickle dominated the middle of the second set. Her four kills and a team block with Skyler Williams lengthened UH’s 11-7 lead to 16-8.

The third set was tied at 12, but the Wahine gradually pulled away with Igiede, Van Sickle and Wagoner taking turns leading the Hawaii attack. Wagoner finished with 11 kills while Igiede had six and was in on three blocks. Skyler Williams added eight kills and Braelyn Akana seven for UH, which hit .349 to .196 for Long Beach State.