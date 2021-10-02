Column: ‘O ka lauoho o Pele anei ka ‘pele’ i kohu lauoho?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Synopsis: The eruption at Kïlauea has produced an extremely fine glasslike form of lava called lauoho o Pele, or Pele’s hair. This article examines Western spelling conventions that have been imposed on Hawaiian words. Read more

Synopsis: The eruption at Kïlauea has produced an extremely fine glasslike form of lava called lauoho o Pele, or Pele’s hair. This article examines Western spelling conventions that have been imposed on Hawaiian words.

Aloha mai käkou. æAkahi a puka mai kahi moæolelo nühou e aæoaæo ana i nähi malihini e æäkoakoa püæulu ana ma ka lua o Kïlauea no ka mäkaæikaæi æana iä Pele, æo ia hoæi, e akahele läkou i ka lele æana mai o kauwahi hunahuna aniani e puaæi mai ana mai loko mai o ua lua nei. æO ia ihola nö ke kumuhana o nëia kolamu.

I loko o këlä poæo e kau maila ma luna aæe nei, he mau nïnau no käkou e nalu iho ai. æO ia hoæi, æo ka pela æia o ka inoa o Pele me ka hua maæaka (P) a i æole ka hua naæinaæi (p), i mea nö paha ia e loli ai ka manaæo? æO ke kaæi æia e kekahi kaæi (ka) a i æole hoæi kekahi mäka piko (æo), i mea ia e æokoæa ai ka manaæo o kahi a æokoæa paha ko kekahi? I këia wä, ke hoæohälike æia nei ka Pele me ka lauoho kanaka. Pëlä ka manaæo i ke au kahiko? A inä æaæole, he aha ka hua Hawaiæi no ia mea i ia wä? Eia koæu manaæo kuhi i æike æoukou.

Ua æano hoihoi ka hoæohana æia o ka inoa o Pele ma ke æano he memeæa, he mea hoæi nona kekahi kaæi, a i pela æia hoæi me ka hua naæinaæi. Ma ka wehewehe æana a Pukui mä me Elbert, æo ia ka hü æana a me ke kahe æana mai o ia mea he pöhaku i heheæe ma muli o ke ahi okooko, a i kahe mai ma luna o ka honua. I pela æia nö paha me ka hua naæinaæi i mea e manaæo æia ai æaæole ia he mea inoa. He mea wale nö ia i lawa æole kona mana e maæaka ai ka hua mua o kona pela æana.

Aloha nö kahi Pele. Ke æole au kuhihewa, æo këlä pöhaku i heheæe i ka wela okooko o ke ahi, æo ia nö kekahi kino ona. A no laila, æo Pele nö ia. Eia naæe ka mea æäpiki i koæu kuhi. æOiai nö he pöhaku kekahi kino ona a æaæole ia he mea inoa i ka manaæo o ka haole, æo ia ka mea i kükulu æia ai ua kaæi lä (ka) ma mua ona, a i naæinaæi ai nö hoæi ka pela æia æana. æO kahi hopena o ia hana, na ka pela haole e alakaæi i ka noæonoæo o ka lehulehu o këia au, a näna nö hoæi e hoæopau mai i ka manaæo o ko käkou poæe küpuna a lilo ai i ka hao æia e ke au o malihini mä.

No ka hoæohälike æia o nä maæawe aniani lahilahi e hoæopuehu æia ana i luna o ka lewa e ke aheahe mälie a ka makani, me ka lauoho o Pele, pëlä anei ka hana i ke au kahiko? æOiai æaæole au e ola ana i ia wä, æaæohe wahi lohe pepeiao i ia mea he “lauoho o Pele”. Me he mea lä, ua haku mua æia ka æölelo haole “Pele’s hair” a unuhi æia mai æo “lauoho o Pele”, mai loko mai o ia æölelo haole. Alia käkou e hoæohalahala i ia mämala æölelo no kona mole kumu haole. Aia a loiloi pono æia kona æano.

æAuhea lä æoukou e kuæu poæe makamaka heluhelu. æAæohe oæu manaæo hoæohalahala no këia æano æölelo. He æölelo nani nö ia i kuæu pepeiao ke lohe aku. A ua pela æia nö hoæi ka inoa o Pele me ka hua maæaka! I koæu manaæo, æaæole paha e maæalahi ka loli æana o ke æano memeæa o ia mea he Pele. æAæole e nele ana ke kamaæilio æia o “ka” Pele ke hü mai ma o ka lua Pele a nome mai ma luna o ka honua kahi e lilo ai i æä Pele. æAæole maopopo iaæu ka hua o ke au kahiko no ka lauoho o Pele, eia naæe, æoiai æo Pele ka Pele, maikaæi kona pela æia me ka hua maæaka.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.