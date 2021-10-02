comscore Column: ‘O ka lauoho o Pele anei ka 'pele' i kohu lauoho? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauakukalahale

Column: 'O ka lauoho o Pele anei ka 'pele' i kohu lauoho?

  na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY USGS The new eruption within Halema‘uma‘u crater at Kilauea’s summit deposited tephra downwind of the erupting vents on Wednesday. Tephra is a term that describes products of an eruption that travel through the air before being deposited. Tephra products include cinder, pumice, Pele’s Hair and Pele’s tears, which form during lava fountaining, and are light weight and can be wafted downwind with the plume.

Synopsis: The eruption at Kïlauea has produced an extremely fine glasslike form of lava called lauoho o Pele, or Pele’s hair. This article examines Western spelling conventions that have been imposed on Hawaiian words. Read more

