Letters: Let us decide whether to attend sports events; Comic strip characters are poor role models; Photos deter people from getting vaccinated

Comic strip characters are poor role models

As a child I always looked forward to reading the comics — you know, the “funnies” — because they were funny. And here I am, almost turning 86, and I still like to read the funnies.

I do not know who is in charge of your comic strip selection, but I daresay that some of them are fostering immoral behavior as well as disrespect for elders and authority.

Is this what we want to teach our children through the comic strips? After all, the caricatures in the comic strips do act, in a way, as role models.

Lou Carnazzo

Kailua

Let us decide whether to attend sports events

Watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play baseball in a packed stadium of 50,000 people, side by side, hopefully without ill effects, made me think of our sports teams in Hawaii playing before empty houses.

The misguided officials of Hawaii are having a trip locking all of us folks up and depriving us of the enjoyment of being there in person to see our great players win, win, win. We can make our own choices. We do not need officials to make them for us regarding attending sports events.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

Photos deter people from getting vaccinated

Just stop it!

Why do you feature photos like the one presented in your Oct. 1 issue: the look of horror on the face of the man being vaccinated? Come on now! I don’t like shots but have had all three and didn’t even feel a pinch.

This is not the way to energize people to get vaccinated. Be of some help, please!

Wilma Boudreau

Kailua

