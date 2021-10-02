comscore First observed humpback whale of the year seen near Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First observed humpback whale of the year seen near Maui

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2005 A humpback whale leaps out of the water in the channel off Lahaina. The first one this season was spotted Wednesday morning. Last year's initial sighting of a humpback was on Oct. 8.

    A humpback whale leaps out of the water in the channel off Lahaina. The first one this season was spotted Wednesday morning. Last year’s initial sighting of a humpback was on Oct. 8.

The 2021-2022 humpback whale season in Hawaii is underway after a juvenile was spotted this week near Maui. Read more

