First observed humpback whale of the year seen near Maui
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2005
A humpback whale leaps out of the water in the channel off Lahaina. The first one this season was spotted Wednesday morning. Last year’s initial sighting of a humpback was on Oct. 8.
