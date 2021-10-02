comscore Pac-Five gets past plucky Damien football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pac-Five gets past plucky Damien football team

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pac-Five’s Joshua Arcayena rushes for a first down during the second half of Friday’s game against the Damien Monarchs at Aloha Stadium.

Wolfpack senior Chad Schmidt scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining to help Pac-Five (1-4) end a 12-game losing streak to the Monarchs (2-4) dating back to 2012 with a 19-7 victory. Read more

