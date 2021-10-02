Pac-Five gets past plucky Damien football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wolfpack senior Chad Schmidt scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining to help Pac-Five (1-4) end a 12-game losing streak to the Monarchs (2-4) dating back to 2012 with a 19-7 victory.

Fellow senior Joshua Arcayena finished with 139 yards on 25 carries and tied the game with a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Pac-Five’s Cameron Cintron scored on a 31-yard fumble return later in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 13-7 halftime lead.

Arcayena also made a game-high 12 tackles with three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Pac-Five hadn’t won a game over an ILH opponent since 2015.

Damien’s Joshua DeCenzo went 22-for-32 for 115 yards and a pick in his first varsity start at quarterback.

The Monarchs started four different quarterbacks in six ILH games this season.

Pac-Five’s Kena Heffernan won his first game as varsity coach, becoming just the fourth different coach to win a game in Pac-Five’s 38 seasons of varsity football.