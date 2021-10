Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu consistently tops the list of America’s most congested cities, with traffic so bad that it warranted billions in funding toward the ongoing construction of a rail system. Yet, there seems to be little focus on the roads of the Big Island — a growing community — where one-lane traffic on routes like Saddle Road has long provoked the frustrations of visitors and locals alike. Although the government is currently focused on COVID-relief efforts, our traffic issues must not be overlooked.

In 1942, the U.S. Department of the Army constructed a road between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa to create easy access to the Pohakuloa army base. Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye later spearheaded expansion of “Saddle Road,” allowing for an accessible way to travel between the east and west sides of the Big Island. Since this initial investment, however, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) shifted road work priorities to upgrades on bridges. In fact, a recent proposal to expand Saddle Road was shelved this year due to a supposed lack of funds.

Yet, in April, Gov. David Ige announced the release of $278 million in capital improvement funds for statewide infrastructure projects, $12 million of which was allocated to projects on the Big Island, but virtually none of which was allocated to road projects. As a local resident of Hilo, this is disheartening.

Saddle Road is not some covert side street; it is one of two main roads on the Big Island. Upgrading Saddle Road would mean a direct fulfillment of HDOT’s mission to achieve an efficient and sustainable state highway system. The roads built in 1942 simply weren’t built to handle the increasing number of vehicles. We must improve them for true sustainability of roadway integrity.

HDOT has funded Oahu lane additions to the Pali Highway in 2006, the H-1 Freeway in 2012, and Moanalua Freeway in 2017. I am not asking for an extravagant rail on the Big Island, but I am asking for change. I acknowledge that the cost of infrastructure development remains an issue lawmakers have to balance. But, traffic alleviation doesn’t always have to involve costly lane expansion.

This month, the Hawaii County of Traffic Division aims to reconfigure North Kona traffic light patterns during rush hours to ease congestion. A second roundabout, which was proven to reduce traffic delays by 20% according to a Kansas State University study, is being installed at a Puna intersection. Such collaborative efforts will go a long way in aiding the lane expansion our highways need.

These needs within our roads do not go unrecognized by our residents. After administering a survey to Hilo residents on traffic reduction, I found that 50% of respondents attributed traffic to ineffective road design. An additional 25% of respondents suggested high amounts of vehicle ownership, which especially contributes to traffic in areas with narrow lanes. Investing in our roads now will later support other methods of traffic decongestion.

Our roads are woven into our way of life. They determine how we navigate this island. They serve as a literal foundation beneath us and connect us to our families, our schools, our beaches. They deserve our concerns, our care, more than they elicit our complaints. They have a need, and we have the means. We just need action. We need to continue these discussions because we are the driving force of change. With time, our voices may even reach legislators.

While a simple lane addition won’t solve all of our traffic problems, it certainly provides us with better options. Even just one lane paves the way for future solutions.

Kehaulani Keliipaakaua is a student at Hilo High School, Class of 2022.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

CTLhawaii.org