Executive director Roger Jellinek discusses Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
The 16th annual Hawaii Book & Music Festival began Friday and will run through Nov. 4.
-
COURTESY EDEN LEE MURRAY
Roger Jellinek joined the board of the Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival in 2005 and has been the festival’s executive director since 2006.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree