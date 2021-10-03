comscore Executive director Roger Jellinek discusses Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Executive director Roger Jellinek discusses Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE The 16th annual Hawaii Book & Music Festival began Friday and will run through Nov. 4.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    The 16th annual Hawaii Book & Music Festival began Friday and will run through Nov. 4.

  • COURTESY EDEN LEE MURRAY Roger Jellinek joined the board of the Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival in 2005 and has been the festival’s executive director since 2006.

    COURTESY EDEN LEE MURRAY

    Roger Jellinek joined the board of the Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival in 2005 and has been the festival’s executive director since 2006.

When Roger Jellinek became the executive director of the Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival in 2006, it was the latest chapter in an interesting and varied life. Read more

Previous Story
‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ brings popular military crime-fighting show to paradise

Scroll Up