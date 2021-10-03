comscore Hawaiian monk seal Kekoa finds a new home at Sea Life Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian monk seal Kekoa finds a new home at Sea Life Park

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
    Beau Richter, a veterinary assistant at Sea Life Park Hawaii, works with Kekoa.

    Beau Richter, a veterinary assistant at Sea Life Park Hawaii, works with Kekoa and rewards the Hawaiian monk seal with fish during the marine mammal’s public debut Saturday.

A 19-year-old Hawaiian monk seal, who’s had a troubled past in the wild but has been exemplary while in captivity, is settling into his new home at Sea Life Park Hawaii. Read more

