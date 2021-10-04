Hawaii soccer team still winless after UC Santa Barbara draw

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team remained winless this season after a 0-0 draw against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine moves to 0-7-2 and 0-3-1 in Big West Conference play. With the draw, UH snaps a seven-game losing streak dating back to August. UCSB moves to 4-6-3 overall, 2-1-1 in conference play.

Hawaii outshot the Gauchos 10-6, with a 6-2 shots-on-goal advantage. Forward Krista Peterson led the way with five shots for the Wahine.

Starting in goal for UH, Lauren Marquez stood firm, saving both of UCSB’s shots on goal. On the other side, Gauchos keeper Evann Smith saved each of Hawaii’s six shots on goal.

The Rainbow Wahine will head to Riverside, Calif., on Thursday to take on UC Riverside at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

UH Hilo soccer team blitzes Holy Names

The University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team overwhelmed host Holy Names with a 41-shot barrage in its 4-0 win over the Hawks on Sunday at the Chabot College Soccer Field in Hayward, Calif.

The Vulcans improved to 4-3 and 1-1 in Pacific West Conference play.

Four different Vulcans found the back of the net in the winning effort, with Nanea Wall, Daelenn Tokunaga, Filippa Graneld, and Jordyn Pacheco scoring in order.

The Vulcans outshot the Hawks 41-5, with 19 of those shots on target. Keeper Viviana Poli had three saves in goal for UHH. Despite conceding four goals, Holy Names keeper Abigail Burnell finished with an impressive 13 saves.

UH Hilo has three more games remaining in its road trip, beginning with Fresno Pacific on Tuesday at 2 p.m.