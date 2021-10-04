Hawaii football team hits the break with more depth, improved defense
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH running back Dae Dae Hunter, broke free as Fresno State’s David Perales gave chase at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Caleb Phillips (85) and Jared Smart celebrated Phillips’ 26-yard TD catch from Brayden Schager in the fourth quarter of UH’s 27-24 upset of the No. 18 Bulldogs.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree