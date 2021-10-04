comscore Hawaii football team hits the break with more depth, improved defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team hits the break with more depth, improved defense

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH running back Dae Dae Hunter, broke free as Fresno State's David Perales gave chase at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH running back Dae Dae Hunter, broke free as Fresno State’s David Perales gave chase at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Saturday.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Caleb Phillips (85) and Jared Smart celebrated Phillips' 26-yard TD catch from Brayden Schager in the fourth quarter of UH's 27-24 upset of the No. 18 Bulldogs.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Caleb Phillips (85) and Jared Smart celebrated Phillips’ 26-yard TD catch from Brayden Schager in the fourth quarter of UH’s 27-24 upset of the No. 18 Bulldogs.

After six consecutive weekends of play, punctuated with Saturday’s upset of then 18th-ranked Fresno State, the Hawaii football team is even — 3-3 overall, 1-1 Mountain West — entering the bye week. Read more

