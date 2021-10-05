Fire weather watch for leeward areas effective Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands, effective from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Weather officials said due to the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, potential “fuels” have become very dry across portions of the state.

These dry conditions, combined with breezy tradewinds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, and low relative humidities at 40% to 45% during the afternoons, will lead to critical fire conditions.

The watch covers the leeward side of Kauai, much of Oahu, including the Waianae coast and mountains, North and South Shores and central area, along with leeward Molokai, leeward Maui and Haleakala, Maui’s Central Valley, and Kona, Kohala, and the interior of the island of Hawaii.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly officials said. Outdoor burning is not recommended.