Letters: U.S. Rep. Ed Case should represent his constituents first; UH coach should urge people to fight COVID-19; Use shipping containers to house the homeless

The fundamental job of a representative is to represent. Does U.S. Rep. Ed Case represent the interests of his constituents by holding up the Build Back Better bill?

Its provisions would be life-saving for the economy and society of Hawaii, and the majority here support them, so why the holdup?

The cost? Reasonable ways and means to pay for it without borrowing already have been proposed. Some are contained in the bill itself.

Case said he hesitates because parts of the bill are “controversial.” He neglects to say which parts, explain where he stands on those issues and why, or how he thinks the best interests of his constituents are affected.

If Congress avoided acting on bills simply because they were controversial and might not pass, we would still have segregated schools and lunch counters, uninsured bank accounts, and millions more people facing the pandemic crisis without health care.

Hawaii in particular is going to need the provisions of this bill to truly build back better at all levels. Whom does Case represent when, unlike the rest of the Hawaii delegation, he fails to support it?

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

Build Back Better bill just builds dependency

To my Hawaii U.S. senators: Do not support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. I did not ask you to pay for my children’s education, vaccinations and health care, doulas or vacation pay after having said children, nor do I want you to cater to my skin color or gender. Nor do I own an expensive electric car and need those tax credits, especially when electricity also will be taxed, and I pay more now since going on Medicare, so why do I need more benefits that will cost my kids?

I could go on and on. This bill entices people to depend on the government.

Cynthia Lebowitz

Makawao, Maui

Decisions different if Ige faced reelection

In a way, I wish our governor was running for reelection next year. Bear with me.

My thinking is his attitude toward University of Hawaii football, reopening our economy, and his attitude toward tourists would all be different if he was staring down the barrel of a reelection campaign. Wouldn’t it be great to have four more years of his great leadership?

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

It makes sense to allow UH fans to attend games

I saw on the news that fans are not able to go to the University of Hawaii games. This should not be allowed since the NFL has fans that go to its games. So why can’t we?

Also, if UH doesn’t want more COVID-19 cases, then people can socially distance themselves and wear masks. What is wrong with that?

People could take a test before they go to the game and if it is negative, then they can go to the game. What is so hard about that?

Amadeus Browning

Manoa

UH coach should urge people to fight COVID-19

In a recent TV newscast, University of Hawaii football coach Todd Graham took the opportunity to whine about spectators not being allowed in the stands. He gave the impression that from his perspective, the fans were being horribly abused.

I couldn’t help thinking he could have used his time in the spotlight to urge everyone to sacrifice a bit and work as a team to fight COVID-19. Teamwork doesn’t just happen on the football field, coach. Fans in the stands don’t take precedence over patients in the ICU.

James Young

St. Louis Heights

Catastrophe looms if Red Hill tanks remain

The Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks have a history of leaks, inspection failures and inadequate repairs. They pose a dire threat to Honolulu’s major water source.

A state Department of Health hearing officer recently found the Navy’s performance of inspections and repairs has been “sorely deficient” and the risk of potential pollution of the aquifer is “real” (“Approval of Red Hill permit recommended despite risks,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12).

The predictable and unavoidable releases of petroleum, oils and lubricants threaten the aquifer. The tanks are rusting. A leak into our major water source will no doubt lead to catastrophe for the people of Honolulu with major economic consequences to the rest of the state.

The risk is far too great to ignore. Like climate change, we know the catastrophe will happen unless the threat to our water supply is removed. Our leaders on every level of government must address the problem now before it’s too late.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Use shipping containers to house the homeless

Here’s a workable solution to our homeless and affordable housing problem: convert retired shipping containers into affordable secured tiny homes.

What partnerships are needed to make this happen? Shipping companies could donate their old, retired cargo containers. The city and state could donate land in areas with high densities of homeless.

Shipping containers are affordable and built to be strong, secure and practical. They can easily be fitted with windows, doors, electricity and running water. Everything that’s needed for human habitation.

A single shipping container can be transformed into a living space in a very short time. All it takes is political will and compassion, two things of which seem to be in short supply. We would rather use political talking points than find solutions.

Are we really saying the working poor are not welcomed in the Aloha State?

Chuck Cohen

Kalama Valley

