This month celebrates Hawaii Seafood Month. So, why not enjoy eating an invasive species that will make our ocean healthier? The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program recommends eating taape (bluestripe snapper) as a sustainable choice.

Taape is a mild-flavored fish that pairs well with any sauce. Here, it is simply fried whole after being dusted with a seasoned cornstarch and flour mixture. You can eat it just like that or top it with a store-bought chili crispy garlic sauce for an extra kick.

In a few minutes, you can have a delicious main dish for your family. Eat the invasives.

Fried Taape

Ingredients:

• 2 whole taape

• 1/4 cup cornstarch

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons Hawaiian salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 cup canola oil

• Chile garlic sauce

• Green onion, chopped (optional)

Directions:

Clean fish and pat dry. In a plate, mix cornstarch, flour, salt and pepper. Dust fish with flour mixture. Heat oil on medium-high heat in a skillet. When oil is hot, fry fish until crispy, about 6-8 minutes. You may need to flip fish over halfway. Drain on a paper towel or metal rack. Serve hot with chile garlic sauce as a topping. Garnish with green onion or cilantro. Serves 2.