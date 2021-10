Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Oahu Visitors Bureau has appointed Catherine Orlans as destination manager, a new position funded by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Orlans will be responsible for the implementation and oversight of the Oahu Destination Management Action Plan and Oahu’s Community Enrichment Program. She previously served as program coordinator with Honeywell.

