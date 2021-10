Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley and quarterback Brayden Schager received football honors after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 27-24 upset of nationally ranked Fresno State. Read more

University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley and quarterback Brayden Schager received football honors after leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 27-24 upset of nationally ranked Fresno State.

Bethley was named the Mountain West Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Schager was selected as the league’s Freshman of the Week.

Bethley helped the Warriors deny the then-18th-ranked Bulldogs and their accurate quarterback, Jake Haener. The first of Bethley’s two interceptions was seized at the UH 7 late in the second quarter. He also had a 27-yard interception return to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. And with the game tied at 24, Bethley’s strip-sack of Haener preceded Matthew Shipley’s decisive field goal.

Bethley, a co-captain who plays the linebacker-safety hybrid, amassed nine tackles.

Schager was beckoned for his first NCAA start when No. 1 quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was ruled out because of an injury suffered the previous week against New Mexico State.

The Warriors scored the first 10 points, but eventually fell behind 24-10 after three quarters. But Schager sparked a 17-0 closing surge with a 26-yard scoring pass to tight end Caleb Phillips. It was Schager’s first NCAA touchdown throw. Schager then doubled that total with an 18-yard pass to Calvin Turner to tie it at 24 with 7:05 to play.

Schager was 4-for-6 for 67 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors have a bye this coming weekend. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nevada in Reno.