Kamehameha is alone on top of football poll; Saint Louis not No. 1 for first time since 2016

This time, there is no tie.

Kamehameha collected seven first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. The Warriors’ 35-28 win over No. 5 Punahou, coupled with a bye week for Saint Louis, broke the tie that existed in last week’s poll.

Saint Louis dropped to No. 2, the first time the Crusaders have been absent from the top spot since 2016.

The rest of the Top 10 remains virtually the same, with one exception. Lahainaluna replaced Hilo at No. 10 as the two Division I powerhouses continue to play tag. The panel of coaches and media only voted for 14 teams total this week, which ties a season low.

No. 3 Mililani garnered two first-place votes. Saint Louis collected one first place vote, as did Kahuku.

The OIA regular season begins on Oct. 15 in Open Division and D-II.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Oct. 4, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Kamehameha (7) (2-1, 2-1 ILH) 103 1-T

2. Saint Louis (1) (1-2, 1-1 ILH) 97 1-T

3. Mililani (2) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 89 3

4. Kahuku (1) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 77 4

5. Punahou (1-2, 1-2 ILH) 69 5

6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 54 6

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 36 7

8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 23 8

9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 18 9

10. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 16 NR

No longer in Top 10: Hilo (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 7, Farrington 4, Saint Louis I-AA 1.