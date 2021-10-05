Sports Kamehameha is alone on top of football poll; Saint Louis not No. 1 for first time since 2016 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha collected seven first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. The Warriors’ 35-28 win over No. 5 Punahou, coupled with a bye week for Saint Louis, broke the tie that existed in last week’s poll. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This time, there is no tie. Kamehameha collected seven first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 on Monday. The Warriors’ 35-28 win over No. 5 Punahou, coupled with a bye week for Saint Louis, broke the tie that existed in last week’s poll. Saint Louis dropped to No. 2, the first time the Crusaders have been absent from the top spot since 2016. The rest of the Top 10 remains virtually the same, with one exception. Lahainaluna replaced Hilo at No. 10 as the two Division I powerhouses continue to play tag. The panel of coaches and media only voted for 14 teams total this week, which ties a season low. No. 3 Mililani garnered two first-place votes. Saint Louis collected one first place vote, as did Kahuku. The OIA regular season begins on Oct. 15 in Open Division and D-II. STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN Oct. 4, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. Kamehameha (7) (2-1, 2-1 ILH) 103 1-T 2. Saint Louis (1) (1-2, 1-1 ILH) 97 1-T 3. Mililani (2) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 89 3 4. Kahuku (1) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 77 4 5. Punahou (1-2, 1-2 ILH) 69 5 6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 54 6 7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 36 7 8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 23 8 9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 18 9 10. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 16 NR No longer in Top 10: Hilo (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Hilo 11, Moanalua 7, Farrington 4, Saint Louis I-AA 1. Previous Story Hawaii football team hits the break with more depth, improved defense