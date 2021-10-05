Punahou new No. 1 in volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The musical chairs of ILH girls volleyball isn’t about to stop soon. Punahou has supplanted ‘Iolani as the No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

Kamehameha, which defeated ‘Iolani, then lost to Punahou, moved up a notch to No. 2. ‘Iolani dropped to No. 3.

It was a classic week of parity among the top three teams, all from the ILH. Its music resumed with Kamehameha knocking off ‘Iolani, then losing to Punahou. It was the first time this season that a home team among the top three lost a match.

Maryknoll leaped three spots to No. 7 after toppling Damien in four sets. Despite the loss, Damien remained at No. 5 after rallying past Hawaii Baptist in four. HBA dropped one spot to No. 8 after the home-court loss.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Oct. 4, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (8) (3-1) 97 2

2. Kamehameha (2-2) 88 3

3. ‘Iolani (2) (3-1) 85 1

4. Moanalua (0-0) 65 4

5. Damien (3-1) 49 5

6. Kahuku (0-0) 44 6

7. Maryknoll (2-1) 38 10

8. Hawaii Baptist (2-1) 34 7

9. Mililani (0-0) 23 9

10. Kapolei (0-0) 17 8

Also receiving votes: Le Jardin 4, Seabury Hall 3, Baldwin 2, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1.