Warriors DB Khoury Bethley earns national player of the week honor

Another day, a greater football honor for University of Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley.

A day after receiving an honor from the Mountain West Conference, Bethley today was named the Bronko Nagurski national defensive player of the week. The Football Writers Association of America selects the national winner.

“It’s a blessing,” said Bethley, who plays the linebacker-hybrid position.

In UH’s upset of then 18th-ranked Fresno State on Saturday, Bethley made two interceptions and forced a fumble that set up Matthew Shipley’s game-winning field goal. He finished with nine sacks.

“He did everything but drive the bus to the field,” UH head coach Todd Graham said, noting Bethley contributed a sack, pressures, interceptions and fumbles. “I feel we’re getting our mileage out of him. … We’re really proud of Khoury. That’s a great honor. That’s awesome. I’m really proud of him, proud of our team.”

During this morning’s meeting with reporters, Bethley thanked his teammates for helping to set up his plays.

Bethley also said he felt confident in the practices leading to Saturday’s homecoming game.

“Just how we practiced as a unit, we had a great week of practice last week,” said Bethley, adding the preparation extended to video reviews. “That game, too, meant a lot to all of us. It was a rival game. (Fresno State’s) a powerhouse ranked No. 18. We all had a lot to prove, and I think we did that.”

The Warriors have a bye this coming weekend. Their next game is on the road against Nevada on Oct. 16.