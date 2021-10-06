Man, 29, critically injured in 2-car crash in Ewa Beach

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a two-vehicle collision in Ewa Beach Tuesday night that sent a 29-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition, Honolulu police said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Kolowaka Drive at about 9 p.m.
Police said a pickup truck 29-year-old man was traveling northbound on Fort Weaver Road when he disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man.
The vehicle operated by the 63-year-old man was traveling southbound on Fort Weaver Road and turning onto Kolowaka Drive at the time.
Honolulu firefighters responded and extricated the 29-year-old man from his overturned truck. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle and his four passengers — a 35-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and two children visiting from the mainland— were taken to a hospital in good condition.
Police said alcohol was a factor in the collision.
