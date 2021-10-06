comscore Off the News: Too dependent on our apps? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Too dependent on our apps?

  Today
  6:36 p.m.

On top of the inconveniences individuals and businesses endured during the Monday outage in Facebook World, some had external apps that are linked to Facebook as a portal for logging in, including those to access smart home systems. This is something worth reevaluating. Read more

