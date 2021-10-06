Off the News: Too dependent on our apps?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On top of the inconveniences individuals and businesses endured during the Monday outage in Facebook World, some had external apps that are linked to Facebook as a portal for logging in, including those to access smart home systems. This is something worth reevaluating.

To check on which apps you’ve connected to are like that, go into Facebook’s Settings & Privacy (tap the menu at the bottom of the mobile app or the arrow in the upper right to find it), then Apps and Websites. Happy housecleaning.

Kekoa finds a happy home

Kekoa the monk seal was a naughty boy on his native Kure Atoll — a murderer, in fact, of two seal pups. He was rescued from a death sentence, though, and taken to a marine laboratory in Santa Cruz, Calif., where it turned out he got along much better with humans, cooperating with researchers who were able to gain valuable insights into monk seal biology.

A decade later, 19-year-old Kekoa has a new home here at Sea Life Park, where it’s hoped he’ll live out his life in peace. Welcome, Kekoa. You be good.