Anthology Group, an integrated marketing and communications company, has announced three promotions and one hire.

>> Robert Rose was promoted to vice president, advertising/ digital group. Rose previously served as senior account supervisor.

>> Jade Yempuku was promoted to senior media specialist, advertising/digital group. Yempuku was media specialist.

>> Michi Tamashiro was promoted to account executive, advertising/digital group. Tamashiro previously served as assistant account executive.

>> Kylie Butts was hired as assistant account executive, public relations group. Butts interned in the company’s public relations group.

