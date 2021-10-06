Big-play Khoury Bethley snags national defensive player honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The post-game analysis of Fresno State’s football offense will show that it was Hawaii linebacker-safety Khoury Bethley who administered the most damaging defensive wounds.

Bethley’s contributions in Saturday’s upset earned him Mountain West and national kudos. On Tuesday, Bethley was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. The Football Writers Association of America selects the national winner.

“It’s a blessing,” said Bethley, who plays the linebacker-hybrid position.

Bethley made two interceptions and forced a fumble that set up Matthew Shipley’s game-winning field goal. He finished with nine tackles. Bethley played in all 87 defensive snaps, including five plays that were not officially recorded because of FSU penalties, and on three special-teams units.

“He did everything but drive the bus to the field,” UH coach Todd Graham said. “I feel we’re getting our mileage out of him. … We’re really proud of Khoury. That’s a great honor. That’s awesome. I’m really proud of him, proud of our team.”

During Tuesday morning’s meeting with reporters, Bethley thanked his teammates for helping to set up his plays.

Bethley also said he felt confident in the practices leading to Saturday’s homecoming game.

“Just how we practiced as a unit, we had a great week of practice last week,” said Bethley, adding the preparation extended to video reviews. “That game, too, meant a lot to all of us. It was a rival game. (Fresno State’s) a powerhouse ranked No. 18. We all had a lot to prove, and I think we did that.”

Bethley, a co-captain and fourth-year Warrior, was recruited with the option of playing on either side of the line of scrimmage. “Honestly, I just didn’t like taking those hits at running back,” Bethley said. “I’d rather do the hitting,”

He also wanted to follow the cleat-steps of his brother, a defensive back. “I always looked up to him as a kid,” Bethley said.

In his second year in Graham’s multi-look defense, Bethley has found a role at middle back, where he can stay in deep coverage or move forward at any angle. Against Fresno, Bethley set up in the tackle box 41 times, aligned against the slot for 21 plays, and even attacked as a stand-up end.

“Football is about personnel,” said Graham, who gave Bethley the green light to make plays within the parameters of the scheme. Graham said when players know the system is designed for them, “it activates them. What you see is a great player making plays.”

Bethley said: “Sometimes it’s my instincts taking over.”

But Bethley’s choices are culled from hours studying videos of opponents. Bethley said he pored through footage of Fresno State’s offense, particularly quarterback Jake Haener’s tendencies.

“It’s one thing to see something, it’s another to trust it, and trust your preparation that you’ve had in the film room,” Bethley said.

Graham said Bethley’s performance was the best from one of his players since Adam “Pacman” Jones’. Graham coached Jones at West Virginia. “Khoury’s a rare talent,” Graham said, noting Bethley has earned the staff’s trust. “I do give him a lot of freedom and latitude.”