Big-play Khoury Bethley snags national defensive player honor
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley returned one of his two interceptions made against Fresno State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree