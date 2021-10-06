Dave Reardon: Enough is enough with these inconsistent COVID-19 restrictions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you believe the world is flat, here’s another one for you:

The state isn’t allowing spectators at University of Hawaii football games because UH built an on-campus stadium to play in this fall.

Yes, that’s crazy, but it’s a conspiracy theory I see voiced a little bit more often each day.

If it were true, it would mean Gov. David Ige considering a plan that would finally allow some fans at UH’s next home game, Oct. 23, is just part of a ruse to make people think there’s a chance it will happen. No offense, but I don’t think he’s that great an actor.

A source verified yesterday that real discussions are happening and there’s reason for optimism, but there’s no done deal yet. The fact that some kind of agreement is needed to entrust UH with safely hosting even a few fans without spreading the virus is almost enough to get me worried about falling off the edge, too.

I try to resist reacting to ridiculous with more ridiculous. But sometimes it’s irresistible when rules are inconsistent and clear answers to fair questions so hard to come by. It leads to frustration and other questions. Like these:

>> The UH marching band, comprised of students, can attend games because its performance is part of the coursework for a class. UH has an outreach program with a mission of making “higher education accessible to a broader community.”

So, where can students — traditional and otherwise — register for Sports Appreciation 101, with homework including practical exercises on how to attend college sports events without spreading a virus?

>> If education isn’t your thing, maybe you’re a foodie. Last year some Honolulu gentlemen’s clubs were allowed to host customers because they figured out how to be classified as restaurants instead of bars ($200 fruit platter anyone?).

When UH proposed to allow a few hundred fans into its 9,000- and 10,000-seat sports facilities to watch games, it promised no food would be sold.

Maybe the athletic department got it backward. Would garlic fries for all do the trick?

>> Isn’t football a religion, and a stadium a place of worship?

Instead of searching for loopy loopholes, maybe some good old-fashioned exercising of basic American freedoms is in order.

Citizens frustrated by the sluggish return to normalcy can let it be known that “Enough is Enough.”

That’s what the Hawaii Events Coalition is calling the protest set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol.

John Panoke, the father of Warriors receiver Jonah Panoke, expects a large contingent of UH fans and is helping organize them. He welcomes email at Panokejohn11@gmail.com. He also stresses that all attendees must register at hawaiieventscoalition.com, and follow safety guidelines.

According to the web site: “This rally is to let the government know that Professionally Managed Events are Safe!”

A peaceful protest efficiently conducted while following COVID-19 safety protocols sounds like a great way to be heard.

Some folks are cynical about the power of the people. But I know it can work; if not for rallies of public support for newspapers in Honolulu on three occasions since 2000, I don’t know what I’d be doing for a living now.

This past weekend of sports on the UH Manoa campus was one of the most exciting that I can remember.

A Rainbow Wahine volleyball match Friday and the Warriors football game Saturday produced victories over longtime rivals: Long Beach State in volleyball and Fresno State in football. Another volleyball match Sunday, against Cal State Fullerton, was a five-set thriller. The Wahine had to regain momentum after losing an early lead, as the football team did in its dramatic upset of a nationally ranked opponent.

They were televised. But thrilling performances like these experienced in person build bonds. They enhance friendships and family relationships and build lifelong bridges between student-athletes and fans.

These benefits are hard to measure quantitatively, but they’re real.

Want hard data? See the steadily declining coronavirus stats. See the loss of revenue, for UH athletics and other restricted businesses.

And see a large number of citizens rallying at the Capitol on Thursday morning.