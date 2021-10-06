Hawaii Grown Notes
By Billy Hull
-
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saint Louis alum Roman Wilson, a receiver for No. 9-ranked Michigan, had a team highs of six catches and 81 yards in a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on Saturday.
