Hawaii Grown Notes

FOOTBALL

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 25-for-41 for 219 yards and three touchdowns with two picks in a 21-6 win over California on Saturday.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State freshman receiver caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and finished with four receptions for 36 yards in the win over the Bears.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The California sophomore linebacker made three tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss against the Cougars.

>> Tristan Nichols, Saint Louis ’18: The Nevada senior defensive tackle had two sacks and four total tackles in a 41-31 win over Boise State on Saturday. Nichols’ two sacks resulted in a loss of 12 yards for Boise State, which had its six-game winning streak snapped against the Wolf Pack.

>> Faatui Tuitele, Saint Louis ’19: The Washington sophomore defensive tackle recorded a sack for the third straight game and had three tackles with a forced fumble in a 27-24 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan sophomore receiver had team highs of six receptions and 81 yards in a 38-17 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin sophomore linebacker made eight tackles with a tackle for loss and broke up a pass in the loss to the Wolverines.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV true freshman quarterback threw his first career touchdown pass, a 63-yarder, and finished 25-for-37 for 307 yards and the TD with two picks in a 24-17 loss to Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

>> Vavae Malepeai, Mililani ’16: The Southern California senior running back rushed 10 times for 36 yards and scored on a 2-yard TD run in 37-14 win over Colorado on Saturday.

>> Kana’i Mauga, Waianae ’18: The USC senior linebacker made a team-high eight tackles and broke up a pass against the Buffaloes.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Virginia senior running back scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run and finished with 62 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 30-28 win over Miami on Thursday. Taulapapa also had two catches for 6 yards.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Jadyn Hanks, Konawaena ’20: The Idaho sophomore forward recorded the first two-goal performance of her career, scoring in the 14th and 24th minutes in a 3-1 win over Northern Arizona on Friday.

>> Kendall Stovall, Kamehameha ’18: The Nevada goalkeeper made three saves in a 2-0 shutout of Air Force on Sunday. Stovall has made 43 saves in nine matches this year and allowed 1.38 goals per game. The Wolf Pack are 2-4-1 when she starts and 0-4 when she doesn’t.

>> Chai Cortez, Maui ’18: The Oregon senior defender assisted on the Ducks’ second goal in a 2-0 shutout of California on Thursday. The Ducks’ 11-game unbeaten streak ended Sunday in a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Stanford.

>> Caela Kaio, Konawaena ’19: The UC Riverside junior goalkeeper made six saves in a 0-0 tie against Long Beach State on Thursday. Kaio is 1-1-1 as a starter for the Highlanders this season and is allowing 1.48 goals per game.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Vanessa Collins, Roosevelt ’19: The Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior setter had 13 assists, 10 digs and two aces in a four-set victory over Southern on Sunday and tallied 14 assists, six digs and an ace in a sweep of Alcorn State on Monday.

>> ShaLi Niu, Kahuku ’18: The Albany senior hitter had four kills and five digs and assisted on five blocks in a sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday.

>> Gabrielle Naniseni, Mililani ’19: The Charleston Southern junior outside hitter hit .320 with 11 kills in a four-set loss to Presbyterian on Tuesday.

>> Averi Salvador, Punahou ’17: The Villanova senior libero had a team-high 11 digs, three assists and an ace in a sweep of Butler on Saturday.

>> Falanika Danielson, Mililani ’20: The Temple freshman libero had a match-high 13 digs in a four-set loss to Tulane on Friday.

>> Nikki Shimao, ‘Iolani ’21: The Temple freshman defensive specialist had eight digs against the Green Wave and six digs and an ace in a three-set loss to Houston on Sunday.

———

