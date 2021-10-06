comscore Hawaii Grown Notes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notes

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Saint Louis alum Roman Wilson, a receiver for No. 9-ranked Michigan, had a team highs of six catches and 81 yards in a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Saint Louis alum Roman Wilson, a receiver for No. 9-ranked Michigan, had a team highs of six catches and 81 yards in a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., on Saturday.

Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 25-for-41 for 219 yards and three touchdowns with two picks in a 21-6 win over California on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Noah Bartley a ‘no-nonsense, violent runner’ who has carried Kamehameha to No. 1 spot in Hawaii

Scroll Up