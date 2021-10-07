Gov. David Ige intends to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. David Ige is “optimistic” that he can announce lifting some COVID-19 restrictions this week.

This morning, Ige announced on his Facebook account: “Now that we’re seeing a lower number of cases and hospitalized patients, I’m optimistic that by the end of this week we can announce that we will begin lifting some of those restrictions, while keeping the health and safety of loved ones, a top priority. I know many of you are ready to get back to normal, and we’re taking steps to get there. Mahalo for your hard work, patience and kuleana.”

Ige provided no details or timetable but said, “Updates will be made soon.”