comscore Gov. David Ige intends to lift some COVID-19 restrictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Gov. David Ige intends to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 am
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige spoke during a June 21 news conference at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige spoke during a June 21 news conference at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

Gov. David Ige is “optimistic” that he can announce lifting some COVID-19 restrictions this week.

This morning, Ige announced on his Facebook account: “Now that we’re seeing a lower number of cases and hospitalized patients, I’m optimistic that by the end of this week we can announce that we will begin lifting some of those restrictions, while keeping the health and safety of loved ones, a top priority. I know many of you are ready to get back to normal, and we’re taking steps to get there. Mahalo for your hard work, patience and kuleana.”

Ige provided no details or timetable but said, “Updates will be made soon.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up