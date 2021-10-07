Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi ups ante on lifting Oahu restrictions, makes promise on wedding updates

Mayor Rick Blangiardi today raised expectations even higher that some COVID-19 restrictions could be eased starting Wednesday by telling a group of event planners, “I think tomorrow you’ll be pleased.”

“We’re almost there, OK?,” Blangiardi said. “There’s a couple of things going on. The press conference tomorrow is to make an announcement on loosening of restrictions effective Oct. 13.”

Earlier today, Gov. David Ige posted on his Facebook account that he was “optimistic” that he can announce lifting some unspecified COVID-19 restrictions.

“Now that we’re seeing a lower number of cases and hospitalized patients, I’m optimistic that by the end of this week we can announce that we will begin lifting some of those restrictions, while keeping the health and safety of loved ones, a top priority,” Ige wrote. “I know many of you are ready to get back to normal, and we’re taking steps to get there. Mahalo for your hard work, patience and kuleana.”

Ige provided no timetable and Blangiardi — who imposed city-only Safe Access Oahu mandates on Sept. 13 — said, “I don’t want to get out in front of the governor.”

“You have my word,” Blangiardi said. “We’re going to make announcements on weddings. We’re going to make other announcements. … I want to expand the outdoor events and the indoor events in good numbers to begin with, only to get better from there.”