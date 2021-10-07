A more assertive leader, University of Hawaii senior Skyler Williams can get her message across with a glance
University of Hawaii middle blocker Skyler Williams has grown into her role as a vocal team leader. Above, the senior soared for a kill attempted against Long Beach State’s Miranda Canez on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.