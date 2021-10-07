comscore Prep football preview: Saint Louis hungry following rare loss in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Prep football preview: Saint Louis hungry following rare loss in Hawaii

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 24 Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco has passed for 811 yards and five touchdowns in three games.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 24

    Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco has passed for 811 yards and five touchdowns in three games.

Saint Louis has had two weeks to ponder its first loss in Hawaii since 2016. Read more

Previous Story
Big-play Khoury Bethley snags national defensive player honor

Scroll Up