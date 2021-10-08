Facebook and its apps experience another outage

SAN FRANCISCO >> Facebook and its family of apps were inaccessible today, the second time in a week that the social network has experienced widespread problems with its services.

The site DownDetector.com, a service that relies on reports from users to determine whether websites are having problems, showed that all of Facebook’s main products — Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the “big blue app” of Facebook — suffered downtime around 9 a.m. Hawaii time.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the company said in post on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook said today’s outage was not related to problems the company had Monday, when the apps were down globally for more than five hours. That caused fallout among people who use the apps to communicate and run their businesses.