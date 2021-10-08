Police investigation involving disposal truck closes section of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki

Honolulu police shut down a section of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki early this morning due to an investigation.
The investigation involves a disposal truck in the area.
Kalakaua Avenue is closed from Kaiulani to Ohua avenues sometime before 4:25 a.m.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details become available.
