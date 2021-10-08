comscore Police investigation involving disposal truck closes section of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigation involving disposal truck closes section of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:32 am

Honolulu police shut down a section of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki early this morning due to an investigation.

The investigation involves a disposal truck in the area.

Kalakaua Avenue is closed from Kaiulani to Ohua avenues sometime before 4:25 a.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as details become available.

