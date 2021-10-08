comscore Rearview: Actor-performer Al Harrington also excelled as history teacher and football coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Actor-performer Al Harrington also excelled as history teacher and football coach

  By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Al Harrington returned to Punahou School to teach history and coach football. One student said, “He made us realize that even though we had some talent, it took hard work to become the best that we were capable of doing.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Al Harrington is carried off the field after a Punahou win, holding a football and shave ice.

I mostly know Al Harrington, who died Sept. 21, as an actor and performer. But he was also a history teacher and football coach at Punahou. Many of his former students have fond memories of this man, who they say never forgot them. Read more

