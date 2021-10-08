Hawaii women’s volleyball rallies on the road, beats UC San Diego

Hawaii sophomore Riley Wagoner led Rainbow Wahine players in double figures with a career-high 20 kills in a four-set Big West women’s volleyball win over UC San Diego today in La Jolla, Calif.

Wagoner put away five kills late in the pivotal third set as the Wahine fought off three set points on their way to a 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-21 win at RIMAC Arena. UH improved to 8-5 overall and remained tied for the Big West lead at 5-0 with its 16th consecutive conference win.

After the Tritons held off a UH rally in the first set, Wahine senior Brooke Van Sickle put away 10 of her 19 kills in the second set. Wagoner accounted for UH’s last five points in the third set as the Wahine rallied from a 24-22 deficit to take the lead in the match.

UH middle blocker Amber Igiede had six of her 13 kills in the fourth set and UH took control with a late 5-1 run that included aces by freshman setter Kate Lang and Van Sickle. UCSD fought off two match points before Tiffany Westerberg ended the match with her third kill.

Van Sickle had 16 digs and Wagoner had 15 in double-double performances. Lang posted her third straight double-double with 58 assists and 13 digs. Tayli Ikenaga led the UH defense with 22 digs.

Freshman Sabire Karacaova led UCSD with 17 kills and Ana McInnes added 15. ‘Iolani graduate Naya Dong finished with 17 digs.