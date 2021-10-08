Calendar

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha II vs. Saint Louis II, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: HPU Invitational, time TBA, location TBA.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym; Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

Water Polo

Ilh boys

Kamehameha 11, Mid-Pacific 6

Goal Scorers–Kamehameha: Kaiea Pa 2, Trevyn Nishimura 2, Ekolu Barrett, Keanu Aga, Ku Chow, Blaise Lai, Kamaehu Danner, William Myricks, Jonah Toshio Stokes. Mid-Pacific: William Wood 3, Luke Perrin 3.

Le Jardin 10, ‘Iolani 7

Goal Scorers–Le Jardin: Helela Maeva 5, Wilson Smith 2, Shane Tanner 2, Marcus Webster. ‘Iolani: Jackson Iwata 5, Finn Arrillaga 2.

Volleyball

ILH Girls

St. Andrew’s def. Christian Academy

25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18