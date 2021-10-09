Cause of Pukalani house fire under investigation on Maui

Fire damaged a Pukalani house this morning, but no one was injured, Maui Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 8:03 a.m. with two engines, a rescue, hazmat, tanker and battalion chief at Mohala Place.

Firefighters took about an hour to bring the blaze under control shortly before 9 a.m., and it was extinguished at 9:52 a.m.

An MFD investigator is determining the cause of the fire that damaged 50% of the structure. A cost estimate of the damage was not available.

MFD said there were no reports of occupants evacuated, injured or displaced from the 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom house.