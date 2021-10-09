comscore $11M in federal grants awarded to help support Native Hawaiian college students, programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$11M in federal grants awarded to help support Native Hawaiian college students, programs

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY UH HILO Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center staff and peer mentors teach international and exchange students hula.

  • COURTESY UH HILO Grants totaling $11 million will be used for Native Hawaiian programs including classes in lei making at the UH Hilo Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center.

  • COURTESY UH HILO UH Hilo students clear overgrown invasive weeds in the center’s garden.

Twenty-two grants totaling $11 million will help new and ongoing efforts to support Native Hawaiian college students and Indigenous higher-education programs statewide, officials say. Read more

