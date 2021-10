Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 453 yards and six touchdowns as the Crusaders pulled away in the second half of an ILH I-AA matchup. Three of the freshman’s scoring tosses went to classmate Onosai Salanoa, who hauled in 13 spirals for 262 yards, including a 37-yard bomb to seal a 48-35 win.

In their first matchup of the season, the teams engaged in a tight battle from the start. Kamehameha took a 7-0 lead on a 41-yard strike from Noah Spencer to Kaimana Bradley, but Sagapolutele connected with Kache Kaio on a 12-yard TD to tie the game late in the first quarter.

After the Crusaders stopped Kamehameha on a fake-punt run by Brady Akau, Sagapolutele launched a 33-yard bomb to Salanoa for a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Spencer found Bradley for a clutch 3-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal to tie the game. An interception by Saint Louis’ Dallas Pelen-Talalotu derailed a Kamehameha series late in the first half.

The Crusaders took a 21-14 lead on a 30-yard run to the right pylon by Chevas Gregory Jr., but Kamehameha answered with an 80-yard catch-and-run by Rusten Abang-Perez with 2:49 to go in the third quarter.

Moments later, Sagapolutele found Salanoa on a 52-yard touchdown for a 27-21 lead with 1:22 left in the third.

Kamehameha took its first lead, 28-27, after a 30-yard TD run by Moe Passi early in the fourth stanza. However, Sagapolutele found Aizek Kaanoi for a 25-yard scoring strike for a 34-28 lead with 9:28 remaining. After a Warriors three-and-out and a shanked 14-yard punt, Kaio hauled in his second TD, a 23-yard pass from Sagapolutele for a 41-28 lead with 5:38 remaining.

Sagapolutele’s 37-yard play-action TD pass to Salanoa opened the lead to 48-28 with 3:06 left. Kamehameha reserve quarterback Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bradley to close out the scoring with 1:08 to go.

Abang-Perez finished with 10 catches for 177 yards, while Bradley had three receptions for 59 yards, all touchdowns.

Gregory led Saint Louis rushers with 105 yards on 19 carries.

At Aloha Stadium

Kamehameha (1-3, 1-3) 7 7 7 14 — 35

Saint Louis (2-1, 2-1) 7 7 13 14 — 48

KS—Kaimana Bradley 41 pass from Noah Spencer (Kain Tubania kick)

STL—Kache Kaio 12 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Makena Kauai kick)

STL—Onosai Salanoa 33 pass from Sagapolutele (Kauai kick)

KS—Bradley 3 pass from Spencer (Tubania kick)

STL—Chevas Gregory Jr. 30 run (Kauai kick)

KS—Rusten Abang-Perez 80 pass from Spencer (Tubania kick)

STL—Salanoa 52 pass from Sagapolutele (PAT failed)

KS—Passi 30 run (Tubania kick)

STL—Aizek Kaanoi 25 pass from Sagapolutele (Kauai kick)

STL—Kaio 23 pass from Sagapolutele (Kauai kick)

STL—Salanoa 37 pass from Sagapolutele

KS—Bradley 15 pass from Nazaiah Caravallo-Lawelawe (Brady Akau kick)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Moe Passi 21-80, Abang-Perez 1-7, Caravallo-Lawelawe 1-(minus 3), Akau 1-(minus 4), Spencer 4-(minus 10). Saint Louis: Chevas Gregory Jr. 19-105, , Brandon Cote 3-29, Judah Beyer 2-3, team 2-(minus 5), Sagapolutele 2-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kamehameha: Spencer 14-23-1-221, Caravallo-Lawelawe 6-10-1-58. Saint Louis: Sagapolutele 30-44-0-453.

RECEIVING—Kamehameha: Abang-Perez 10-177, Bradley 3-59, Passi 3-0, Nicson Alapai 2-27, Ali Acedillo 2-16. Saint