Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 218 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 218 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 841 fatalities and 81,501 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 632 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 104 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is nearly 713,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 121 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Maui, 34 on Hawaii island, 28 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,448 on Oahu, 9,273 on Maui, 10,474 in Hawaii County, 2,417 on Kauai, 140 on Lanai and 234 on Molokai. There are also 2,515 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 3,155 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 176.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,498 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Overall, 22 hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,476 hospitalizations within the state, 3,553 have been on Oahu, 501 on Maui, 353 on the Big Island, 60 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 143 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 45 in intensive care units and 33 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 110 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, state health officials said today.