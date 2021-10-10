Handweavers, glass artists share exhibition in Chinatown
COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS HUI
Joan Namkoong’s award-winning tapestry “Symmetry” was inspired by a pattern she saw during a trip to Uzbekistan in 2019.
COURTESY HAWAI‘I HANDWEAVERS HUI
Ghislaine Chock’s “The Forgotten Coverlet of 1862” refers to a coverlet seen in a photograph of President Abraham Lincoln.
