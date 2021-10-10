comscore Handweavers, glass artists share exhibition in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Handweavers, glass artists share exhibition in Chinatown

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  Joan Namkoong's award-winning ­tapestry "Symmetry" was inspired by a pattern she saw during a trip to Uzbekistan in 2019.

    Joan Namkoong’s award-winning ­tapestry “Symmetry” was inspired by a pattern she saw during a trip to Uzbekistan in 2019.

  Ghislaine Chock's "The Forgotten ­Coverlet of 1862" refers to a coverlet seen in a photograph of President Abraham Lincoln.

    Ghislaine Chock’s “The Forgotten ­Coverlet of 1862” refers to a coverlet seen in a photograph of President Abraham Lincoln.

After spending much of the first part of the year in limbo, members of the ­Hawai‘i Handweavers Hui have gotten a reprieve, and it’s celebrating with its 33rd biennial juried exhibition. Read more

