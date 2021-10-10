Joe Green, owner of Surf N Sea in Haleiwa, has fought back against storms, termite damage and now a pandemic
Joe Green, now the owner of Surf N Sea shop in Haleiwa, got his start by selling used surfboards in the 1970s, bringing them to swap meets.
Haleiwa’s Surf N Sea is pictured in the mid 1980s.
Standing in the front of their store are family members Joey, Joe, Naoko and Momi Green.
Surf N Sea opened in Haleiwa in 1965. A board owned by Duke Kahanamoku is displayed in the Surf N Sea store.
Joe Green sang a song he wrote, as he played a six-string koa ukulele he made himself. Behind him are other ukulele he handcrafted.
