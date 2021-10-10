K-Drama: Heesook disappoints Changsoo on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 21

6:40 p.m. today

Changsoo is disappointed with Heesook for not caring. Heesook is caught off guard at what Changsoo’s music teacher had to say. Jungeun finds out Golden Street hasn’t gone bankrupt.

Episode 22

7:45 p.m. today

Hyunwoo is confused, thinking Seongjoon might be his younger brother. Seonghoon sees Seongshik meeting with Assemblyman Kim.

“Journey”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Monday

Grandma Young-ran was diligent and frugal all her life. She’s devastated when she finds out she suffers from dementia. She strikes up an unlikely friendship with a fruit-truck vendor and they go on a journey. (“Lovers of the Red Sky” is preempted this week.)

“The Long Good-bye”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Bae Sanghui is an award-winning novelist, but he is having a hard time finishing his second book. He has been in a long-term relationship with Jeong Ina, who is an editor for his publishing company. Sanghui agonizes over his life’s hardships.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee tells Myung-jun she wants a divorce as she has lost her trust in him. Myung-jun asks what it would take to have Yeon-hee forgive him, but Yeon-hee is adamant. Hwa-kyung tries her best to change Yeon-hee’s mind to no avail. Hwa-kyung seeks out Jae-bin, asking him to get rid of Ju-won and Woo-jung.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Myung-jun wakes up and makes up with Yeon-hee. Woo-jung collapses at a party. Hwa-kyung accuses Myung-jun of removing Mr. Seo. Jae-bin sees Myung-jun coming out of the DNA clinic and informs Ju-won. Hwa-kyung is shocked to overhear that Woo-jung might be Myung-jun’s biological daughter.

“One the Woman”

Episode 1

7:55 p.m. Friday

Jo Yeon-ju is a corrupt prosecutor trying to catch an elusive con artist but gets into a car accident that gives her amnesia. She’s mistaken for a rich heiress, the daughter-in-law of a large conglomerate family.

Episode 2

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-ju has traded up in life and is now Mi-na. However, she never expected to be doing housework all day. Seung-wook appears in her life, creating more confusion and chaos.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.