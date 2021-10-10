comscore 2 Hawaii men competing on third season of CBS reality show ‘Tough as Nails’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

2 Hawaii men competing on third season of CBS reality show ‘Tough as Nails’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • COURTESY CBS Jerome Kupuka‘a and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe.

    COURTESY CBS

    Jerome Kupuka‘a and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe.

Jerome Kupuka‘a and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe both call Hawaii home, but they have several other things in common. Read more

Previous Story
Kainani Kahaunaele wins big at 2021 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards; View the list of winners

Scroll Up