2 Hawaii men competing on third season of CBS reality show ‘Tough as Nails’

Jerome Kupuka‘a and Takeru “Tak” Tanabe both call Hawaii home, but they have several other things in common. They both are proud public high school grads — Kupuka‘a from Campbell, Tanabe from Kealakehe. They both are devoted fathers. They both are in construction — Kupuka‘a, 48, is a heavy equipment operator on Oahu; Tanabe, 35, is a construction foreman on the Big Island.

They are also two of the 12 competitors in the third season of the CBS reality show “Tough as Nails,” which premiered Wednesday. During the season, the contestants test their strength, endurance and mental toughness as individuals and as members of six-person teams.

Fans of the show know that competitors who are eliminated as individuals in one-on-one “Overtime” challenges continue to compete — and can win additional prizes — during team competitions.

Each team win is worth a Badge of Honor to the team and $2,000 to each member. The team with the most badges at the end of the season receives an additional $60,000 ($10,000 per member). The individual overall winner becomes the Tough as Nails Champion and receives $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck.

We spoke with Kupuka‘a and Tanabe in separate telephone calls this week.

How does being on the show compare with what you expected when you tried out for it?

Tanabe: It is tough. I knew the challenges weren’t going to be the same as in the auditions, and I knew that I was going to go against some tough people. To pass the grueling tests they put us through, even before we were on the show, you have to be pretty tough. I knew there were going to be some tough competitors and tough challenges ahead.

Kupuka‘a: I knew it was going to be hard, so I put my mind to it. It was a long process, but auditioning wasn’t close to what it’s turned out to be. It’s kinda nuts, but it’s fun. I’m glad I got on this show to make some extra money ‘cause it’s expensive to live in Hawaii, but doing the show is forever memories.

How does what you do for your job match up with what you’re called on to do on the show?

Kupuka‘a: I grew up in a hard-working family. My general upbringing was always to work hard. It was instilled in me. I’ve earned my way up to heavy-equipment operator. But growing up, working for my dad and my brother, I did everything from welding to iron work to cement work to using a jackhammer.

Tanabe: I’ve worked construction for over a decade and I work in the hot sun all the time, so that’s a big help. I’m used to the heat, and I’m used to different things all the time because I work mostly commercial projects where every building is different. Going into the challenges on the show, each one is different and you have to figure out on the fly how to do that challenge.

Does having another person from Hawaii in the mix change things in any way?

Tanabe: Yeah it does. I didn’t think they’d put two guys from Hawaii on the show but “surprise, surprise!” We’re away from home and our families, and it’s good to have that person from Hawaii there. Nobody else is going to have that same vibe as somebody from Hawaii.

Kupuka‘a: Yeah, because growing up in Hawaii, we all know how each other think. Braddah Tak was raised the same way we was raised. So from the first time I saw him, it was a little bit of home because we can’t talk to our loved ones during the show.

How did you get onto “Tough as Nails?

Kupuka‘a: My daughter told me about it. When I got the message to fly up to audition, I was honored to go. I knew nothing was guaranteed, but I knew how many people they had already eliminated to get to that point.

Tanabe: I was watching the second season with my fiance and she said I should try. One email went through and it was like a snowball effect, and I got in.

What advice do you have for anyone who wants to compete in Season 4?

Tanabe: Get fit, do lots of cardio — cardio is a huge one on the show — and always be prepared to do anything because you never know what they’re going to throw at you.

Kupuka‘a: The best thing they can do for get ready is to get super, super in shape — your body and your mind. It isn’t only brute strength. You got to be true to yourself, true to your body, keep your mind up and be pono. You cannot fool (showrunner) Phil (Keoghan) and his team. They know real from fake, they know who’s going to work hard, who’s going to make the show look good and who is not.

What do you want people to know about you as they’re watching?

Kupuka‘a: I was born and raised in Ewa Beach. I had a hard life. I was raised rich but poor. I would come home some days (and) the water was off, or the electricity was off; that was normal in our family, but we were never starving. We had a roof over our head. My parents took good care of us. My mom was everything to me. Some days my dad would take me and my brother to work with him. From the time I graduated from high school, I have never been without work. And I got my Hawaiian homestead house in 2001, so I’ve come a long way.

Tanabe: Most important is that my son is my inspiration. And I really want to inspire people from Hawaii to get up there ‘cause I’m just a local boy. I’m not a big star, I’m not a professional athlete or anything like that, I’m just another local boy who’s been in the trade for a long time. I want to inspire other local people to go on up there and try it out.

