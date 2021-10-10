Grandmother of missing Waimanalo girl wanted ‘a chance’
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A rally to push for more accountability from state Child Welfare Services and to continue the search for Isabella Kalua was held Wednesday in front of the agency’s office on Waiakamilo Road. Isabella’s aunt, Lana Idao, held a sign with a photo of the missing 6-year-old, who is also known as Ariel Sellers.