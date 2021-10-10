comscore Grandmother of missing Waimanalo girl wanted ‘a chance’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grandmother of missing Waimanalo girl wanted ‘a chance’

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A rally to push for more accountability from state Child Welfare Services and to continue the search for Isabella Kalua was held Wednesday in front of the agency’s office on Waiakamilo Road. Isabella’s aunt, Lana Idao, held a sign with a photo of the missing 6-year-old, who is also known as Ariel Sellers.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A rally to push for more accountability from state Child Welfare Services and to continue the search for Isabella Kalua was held Wednesday in front of the agency’s office on Waiakamilo Road. Isabella’s aunt, Lana Idao, held a sign with a photo of the missing 6-year-old, who is also known as Ariel Sellers.

The grandmother of missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua said her disappearance has hit her especially hard because the child was once placed in her care. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu COVID guidelines to ease, fans to be allowed at University of Hawaii sports events
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 30 – September 3, 2021

Scroll Up