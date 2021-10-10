comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority contract award to top marketing agency prompts scrutiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Tourism Authority contract award to top marketing agency prompts scrutiny

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JULY 10 The Hawaii Tourism Authority is looking to address problems brought by the strain of overtourism through a destination management plan. A tour group stood on the shoulder of Kamehameha Highway looking toward Turtle Beach as others lined the shoreline in Laniakea.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority recently awarded a $9.4 million sole-source contract to the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, even as the marketing agency nears the end of a separate contract worth $105 million to promote Hawaii to U.S. travelers and will have to compete to keep the more lucrative deal. Read more

