Gov. David Ige appoints 5 judges to fill circuit court vacancies across Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige appoints 5 judges to fill circuit court vacancies across Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Gov. David Ige on Friday announced five judicial appointments to fill vacancies on the 1st Circuit Court on Oahu, 2nd Circuit Court on Maui and 3rd Circuit Court in Kona. Read more

Oahu COVID guidelines to ease, fans to be allowed at University of Hawaii sports events
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 30 – September 3, 2021

