Recovery of downed cargo plane off Kalaeloa set to begin
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:38 p.m.
Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard via Air Station Barbers Point
Two pilots were rescued after the Boeing 737 cargo plane they piloted made an emergency landing in waters off Kalaeloa in West Oahu.
SEA ENGINEERING, INC. / ASSOCIATED PRESS
The forward fuselage of Transair Flight 810 rests on the ocean floor about 2 miles from Ewa Beach. Crews will begin recovery efforts on Monday.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Transportation Safety Board senior air safety investigator Lorenda Ward said recovery of a cargo plane that ditched off Kalaeloa in July would begin Monday. She made the announcement at a news conference Saturday at a fire station at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.