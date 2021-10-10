comscore Recovery of downed cargo plane off Kalaeloa set to begin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Recovery of downed cargo plane off Kalaeloa set to begin

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

  • Video courtesy U.S. Coast Guard via Air Station Barbers Point

    Two pilots were rescued after the Boeing 737 cargo plane they piloted made an emergency landing in waters off Kalaeloa in West Oahu.

  • SEA ENGINEERING, INC. / ASSOCIATED PRESS The forward fuselage of Transair Flight 810 rests on the ocean floor about 2 miles from Ewa Beach. Crews will begin recovery efforts on Monday.

    SEA ENGINEERING, INC. / ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The forward fuselage of Transair Flight 810 rests on the ocean floor about 2 miles from Ewa Beach. Crews will begin recovery efforts on Monday.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Transportation Safety Board senior air safety investigator Lorenda Ward said recovery of a cargo plane that ditched off Kalaeloa in July would begin Monday. She made the announcement at a news conference Saturday at a fire station at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Transportation Safety Board senior air safety investigator Lorenda Ward said recovery of a cargo plane that ditched off Kalaeloa in July would begin Monday. She made the announcement at a news conference Saturday at a fire station at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will begin work Monday to recover the wreckage of a Boeing 737-200 cargo plane that crashed in the water at Mamala Bay in July, injuring the two pilots on board. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu COVID guidelines to ease, fans to be allowed at University of Hawaii sports events

Scroll Up