Final statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball in 2021. Read more

>> In advance of the MLB playoffs Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong wrote an open letter to Brewers fans in The Players Tribune last week about why his team and its fans are special. It can be found at 808ne.ws/WongLetter.

>> Though his season at Triple-A Durham is done, catcher David Freitas is staying sharp as one of a group of Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguers working out at the team’s facility in Port Charlotte, Fla., in case the team needs to activate him for the MLB playoffs.

>> Pitchers Kirby Yates (Kauai), Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/Hawaii Pacific) and Dylan Thomas (Hawaii) did not play this season due to injury

Hawaii Baseball Report part 1 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Baseball Report part 2 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser