Rainbow Wahine volleyball team rallies on road again to top UC Irvine

But the Hawaii coach could breathe easier after the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team pulled off a second straight comeback on Saturday to close a 2-0 Southern California road trip.

A day after grinding out a win at UC San Diego, the Rainbow Wahine again dropped the opening set, bounced back in the second, rallied late in the third and pulled away in the fourth to outlast UC Irvine 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15 on Saturday at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

“That’s the thing we’re working toward. When you get down in a rut you gotta keep fighting,” Ah Mow said in a phone interview.

“They’re driving me nuts, my heart rate is going, but they’re doing it.”

UH sophomore Riley Wagoner led the Rainbow Wahine with 16 kills, senior Brooke Van Sickle added 14 and sophomore Braelyn Akana contributed a career-high 11 as UH improved to 9-5 overall and 6-0 in Big West play. UH remains tied with UC Santa Barbara atop the conference standings after the Gauchos swept Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

UH middle blocker Amber Igiede finished with nine kills while hitting .400 and had an ace late in the fourth set. She was also in on five blocks in UH’s 17th consecutive Big West win.

UH hit .207 in the match, but 60 digs helped the Wahine hold UC Irvine to a .125 hitting performance. Van Sickle led the Wahine with 15 digs in her seventh double-double of the season and libero Tayli Ikenaga had 13.

“There were some plays where the opposing side would cheer before the ball died because they thought we wouldn’t get it over,” Igiede said. “But Hawaii volleyball is known for their scrappiness and is known not to give up. I think this team is continuing to carry that effort on.”

UH also got contributions off the bench from freshmen Martyna Leoniak and Anna Kiraly.

Leoniak put together a four-point service run to help UH end the second set with a 7-1 run and had another four-point turn midway through the third. She also had a three-point run in the fourth set and finished with two aces.

“Leo embraces that,” Ah Mow said of Leoniak’s role as a serving specialist on Saturday. “She doesn’t get rattled with the serves, she goes and does what she has to do.”

Kiraly entered in the second set and ended the match with a solo block on UC Irvine middle Onye Ofoegbu.

Joy Umeh led UC Irvine with 15 kills, Marianna Bertolone added 10 and Ofoegbu finished with nine and the Anteaters (11-5, 4-2) saw a three-match winning streak snapped. The Anteaters hit .400 in the first set but went .047 over the next three. They closed the match hitting negative-.062 on nine kills and 11 errors in the fourth set.

“I think we did a good job of slowing the middles down (later in the match). It took us a little while to follow the assignments, but I think we did a good job in the end of executing,” Igiede said.

After splitting the first two sets, the teams traded runs in the third, and a 3-0 UC Irvine surge tied the set 22-all. UH earned a swing at set point at 24-23, but Bertolone went off the block to force deuce and UCI had set point after a missed connection between Igiede and setter Kate Lang (44 assists, eight digs) in the middle.

Wagoner, who had eight kills in the set, got a tip to fall to extend the set and Van Sickle hammered a cross-court kill to give UH the lead. Van Sickle had a shot hit off the tape and fall to give UH the set and the lead in the match.

“When no one takes any plays off, especially when we’re that tight in the game, it’s so satisfying and it’s so rewarding,” Igiede said. “That’s what’s special about our team.”

The Wahine took a 14-10 lead in the fourth set and UC Irvine again battled back to close within a point. A block by Igiede and Wagoner then sparked a 10-1 UH run that effectively sealed the win. Igiede had four kills in the set and added an ace in a four-point service run late in the set.

UH returns home to face second-place Cal Poly (7-10, 5-1) on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield (10-4, 3-3) on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.