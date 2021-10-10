Las Vegas Advisor: World Series of Poker scheduled for November

After last year’s tournament was conducted online because of the pandemic, the 52nd World Series of Poker has returned to its traditional live-play format at the Rio.

A total of 88 events will be contested this year, culminating with the $10,000 buy-in Main Event that will begin Nov. 4 and run through Nov. 17.

The big question concerns the level of participation, given that proof of full vaccination is required in order to play. Masks are required away from the tables, but they won’t be required during play. Viewing of all tournaments is free and open to the public.

Lounges pending: Nevada’s cannabis consumption lounges were allowed to launch as of Oct. 1; however, you still can’t visit one. Although several are planned, none have opened yet, and the first lounge isn’t expected until early next year. Nevada is now one of seven states that allow consumption lounges.

Sahara sports bar: Chickie’s & Pete’s, voted the No. 1 sports bar in North America in an ESPN poll, has opened at the Sahara. Founded in 1977, the crab house and sports bar is renowned in its hometown of Philadelphia and has locations in New Jersey, Florida, Minnesota and Missouri.

Martha Stewart restaurant: A first-ever Martha Stewart restaurant is coming to Las Vegas. The as-yet unnamed restaurant will be located at Paris Las Vegas and is scheduled to open sometime next year.

Question: Will the ­bargain-priced buffets at Station and Boyd properties ever reopen?

Answer: There’s a good chance they won’t. Many of the former buffet spaces are boarded up, some with ads for other restaurants “coming soon.” Boyd brought back the Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station, so they might bring back others, but Station appears unlikely to change its stance that its buffets won’t return.

