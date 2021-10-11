Ikaika Anderson to announce run today for lieutenant governor

Former Honolulu City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson today will kick off his campaign for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Anderson is holding an 11 a.m. press conference at Kailua Beach Park. Expected to attend are campaign co-chairs former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and former Council Chairwoman Ann Kobayashi, plus current Council Chairman Tommy Waters and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu.

Anderson has 22 years of combined experience working as a staffer in the state Legislature and serving on the Honolulu City Council. He was elected to the Honolulu City Council in a 2009 special election for the seat of the late Barbara Marshall, who he worked under as a legislative assistant. He served for 11 years as the council member for Council District 3.